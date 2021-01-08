A warning has been issued for people to stay off the ice at local ponds and reservoirs.

It comes after a group of teenagers and adults were spotted on the partially frozen water at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee

The timely warning comes as the cold spell has tempted people to take to the ice throughout Tayside and also in other parts of Scotland.

People were cleared off the pond at Queen’s Park in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon after a 12-year-old boy fell through the ice.

Officers were in the park at the time and were made aware of the youngster’s fall, prompting them to remove others from the pond. The boy was uninjured.

Dorothy McHugh, of Friends of Clatto, said: “I couldn’t believe it when there were people seen on the partially frozen water on Wednesday afternoon.

“I phoned the police. This was incredibly stupid. The reservoir wasn’t completely frozen and it would be so easy for someone to fall through.

“We are imploring with people to stay off the ice. The water is 23ft deep in places – and dangerous.”

Dorothy said there were several signs at the reservoir warning people to stay off the ice.

One parkgoer said: “I was walking here yesterday afternoon when I saw some people on the ice.

“The ice was really only frozen at the edges and was clearly very dangerous. It looked like it could give way at any time and anyone on it was in very serious danger of falling through – not only risking their own life but that of anyone else who would have to go to their rescue.

“People must be sensible and stay off the ice. There are very clear signs around the reservoir warning people to stay off the ice and they are there for a very good reason.”

Meanwhile, the SSPCA said it has received more than 70 calls in the last few days from concerned members of the public regarding swans they mistakenly fear are stuck in ice on frozen lochs or ponds.

A spokesman said: “In reality, swans are incredibly powerful birds and usually more than capable of breaking any ice that forms around them.

“Please do not to throw items at the ice around the bird or venture on to the ice. This will cause the swan a massive amount of stress and you could injure the bird.

“Worse still, if you venture on to the ice yourself you could be putting your life in danger.

If you are concerned about any waterfowl during icy weather please monitor the bird from a distance.

“If the bird is there for a number of hours without moving, or appears sick or injured in any way, then please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 in the first instance. We will assess the situation and if there is a real concern we will contact the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for assistance.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.