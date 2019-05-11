Classic red phone box to be repainted to delight of Dundee residents

A classic red telephone box in Dundee is set for a new lease of life as a result of maintenance work this summer.

Residents living near Magdalen Green had highlighted the iconic payphone was “badly” in need of a paint.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was “pleased” BT had agreed to carry out improvements on the site.

A spokesman for BT said work is scheduled to be carried out on the box between June and September.

He added: “Having checked with our payphones team, they confirmed they had received a request to repaint and tidy up the box.

“Painting will take place during the summer. Repaints are done regionally. An engineer has been to clean the box. BT carries out maintenance and upkeep work regularly in relation to its payphones.”

Local communities can adopt their local phone box for just a £1.