A classic car driver was fighting for life in hospital after a serious road accident on the A985 near Kincardine.

The man had to be cut free from his vehicle by fire crews and was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the two car smash on Friday afternoon.

A friend of the motorist said he had taken one of his classic cars out in the fine weather.

She said he was still in a serious condition on Sunday, adding: “He’s still here and fighting on. He’s a fighter.”

