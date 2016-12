Family gymnastics sessions have sprung up in Dundee, with kids and adults encouraged to attend over the festive holidays.

The fun is being held at the Dick McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre, on Old Glamis Road, until Friday.

There will be a variety of sessions each day. Those who take part will be able to jump into large foam pits, walk along beams and bounce around on trampolines. People who are keen to take part have to take an induction class if they haven’t attended a session before.