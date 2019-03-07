Classes held in Dundee school’s assembly hall due to teacher shortage ‘shambles’

Major staffing issues at a Dundee school have led to classes being merged and held in the building’s assembly hall.

Up to four classes at St Paul’s RC Academy had to be grouped together, with the council blaming “short-term absences”.

It comes after it was revealed S1 pupils at the Kirkton school are yet to be taught by a dedicated English teacher this academic year due to staffing which one parent called a “shambles”.

David Baxter, Dundee representative for teaching union EIS, said that staff at the school were “busting a gut” to deal with the crisis.

See The Courier for the full story.