Classes at Dundee and Angus College cancelled as lecturers go on strike

Lecturers from Dundee and Angus College were striking again today following the breakdown of talks with education bosses.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) are in dispute over pay and working conditions.

The action follows the rejection by lecturers of a £10.1 million deal which would have lasted until 2020.

That figure is significantly smaller than the £14m the association is seeking. In a bid to break the deadlock, lecturers were then offered a package worth £12.6m before talks broke down.

Colleges Scotland said that members of EIS-FELA were now being balloted on withholding assessment results from institutions, which would prevent students progressing or graduating.

Alan O’Neil, EIS-FELA branch secretary for Dundee and Angus College, described the response from Colleges Scotland as “appalling”.

But Colleges Scotland said it was disappointed that previous pay offers had been turned down and said lecturers in Scotland were the best-paid in the UK.