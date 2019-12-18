Dundee United side close to equalling club record of nine wins in a row

Dundee United’s class of 2019/20 can etch themselves into the history books this weekend as they home in on equalling a club record.

The Tangerines have raced clear of the chasing Championship pack with eight wins on the spin stretching back over the past two months.

Should they make it nine-in-a-row at home to third-placed Ayr, however, they’ll become the first United side to win nine league matches consecutively in the same season for almost 70 years.

It would also make it nine wins from nine home games in the league.

And they’ll have their sights set on the all-time record of 11 straight wins in the league, achieved across two seasons – beginning at the tail end of the title-winning 1982/83 season – and continuing into the following season in autumn 1983.

Last weekend’s win at Arbroath bettered the club’s run in 1996/97 of seven league wins on the bounce in an incredible unbeaten spell of 17 matches across all competitions that helped the Tangerines to a third-placed Premier Division finish that season.

Next on the list is the class of 1950/51 back in the old B Division where between November 11 and January 2, United won nine league games, scoring 27 goals in the process.

That run ended with their third game in four days across New Year against Kilmarnock.

Peter McKay and Frank Quinn were the dangermen for the Terrors, grabbing the majority of the goals in that run.

The big one, however, is the club record set by Jim McLean’s title-winners that has stood for 36 years and counting.

Ayr, Dundee and Queen of the South and 270 minutes of football stand in the way of equalling that mark.

But there’s no reason why Tele Sport can’t have a look back at Dundee United’s record-breaking side from 1982-83 is there?

St Mirren 1 Dundee United 2

A Buddies side that included current Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Frank McAvennie were seen off by a first-half penalty from Eamonn Bannon.

Paul Sturrock’s 35th-minute strike at Love Street secured the points.

Celtic 2 Dundee United 3

A massive step towards the league title was taken at Parkhead, thanks to Ralph Milne’s brilliant 83rd-minute winner.

Paul Hegarty and Eamonn Bannon both also scored in the important win for United.

Dundee United 4 Kilmarnock 0

A flurry of 4-0 thumpings came along, starting with Kilmarnock at Tannadice.

All the goals came in the first half, two from Derek Stark, one from John Holt and the fourth from Paul Sturrock.

Morton 0 Dundee United 4

Almost 7,000 at Cappielow witnessed another thumping win with Davie Dodds netting a brace.

Dave Narey and Ralph Milne were also on target.

Dundee United 4 Motherwell 0

An Eamonn Bannon brace and Dodds double did the damage at Tannadice.

This third 4-0 win left the club on the brink of the Premier Division title.

Dundee 1 Dundee United 2

The Tangerines headed to Dens Park knowing victory would make the club Scottish champions for the first time ever.

At the home of their rivals, United launched into an early two-goal lead to secure the trophy.

Milne and Bannon struck inside the opening 12 minutes – Bannon’s a rebound from a spot-kick but Milne’s was truly one for the ages.

The title may have been won but the winning wasn’t finished yet.

Dundee United 4 Motherwell 0

As champions, United enjoyed the opening day of the 1983/84 season as Billy Kirkwood scored a double.

His goals were added to by skipper Paul Hegarty and No 9 Alex Taylor.

Dundee 1 Dundee United 4

Next McLean’s men enjoyed themselves once more at the home of their neighbours.

United kept the goals flowing with John Reilly scoring two, and Ralph Milne and Derek Stark on target as they came from behind at Dens Park.

Dundee United 5 Hibernian 0

Doubles from Dodds and Milne and a single from Kirkwood saw United win.

The side put five past Scotland keeper Alan Rough in the Hibs goal.

St Johnstone 1 Dundee United 2

Muirton Park saw the next in their unstoppable run with all the goals coming in the second half.

Dodds opened the scoring before Jim Morton’s penalty levelled matters.

John Holt got the winner on 67 minutes.

Aberdeen 1 Dundee United 2

The big one against Alex Ferguson’s Dons saw yet another victory, the 11th of a magnificent streak.

Bannon fired in a 20-yarder before Kirkwood put United in control.

A Gordon Strachan penalty ended up nothing more than a consolation for Aberdeen.

Dundee United 0 Rangers 2

With Paul Sturrock and Milne missing, an own goal from Hegarty and a Sandy Clark strike saw United’s imperious run finally come to an end.

