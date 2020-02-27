Nicky Clark continues to take steps on road to recovery for Dundee United after ankle break

Dundee United forward Nicky Clark is continuing to make big strides in his recovery from serious injury as he targets a return before the end of the season.

Clark broke his ankle in the 4-1 win over Partick Thistle at the beginning of January after coming off worse in a tackle with Stuart Bannigan.

It was expected to the rule the 28-year-old, who has scored seven goals and laid on a host of assists this term, out for the rest of the campaign.

His tally included a goal in the Dundee derby in November (see video below).

However, last week he made a significant step in his rehabilitation in removing the protective boot from his left foot.

Clark has continued to make progress on the comeback trail this week and is now expected to be back among the first-team picture before the end of the Championship season as United close in on the title.

That provides a huge boost for Robbie Neilson and his Tangerines, with Clark a key player for them this season, a role many hope he will continue into the Premiership next season after penning a new deal which will keep him at Tannadice until 2021.

Saturday’s trip to former club Dunfermline will, obviously, come too soon for Clark.

However, one man in line for a return to the starting line-up is winger Paul McMullan.

The 24-year-old came off the bench in last Friday’s 2-1 win over Inverness for his first appearance in over a month after struggling with a groin problem.

Osman Sow is the Terrors’ only other player on the treatment table, sidelined for the rest of the campaign with a ruptured Achilles tendon.