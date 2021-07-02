Clark’s Bakery: Tim Hortons has green light for Dundee drive-thru, why don’t we?

The owner of Clark’s Bakery says it’s “sad” it has been denied a Dundee drive-thru as Canadian firm Tim Hortons prepares a similar venture.

The long-established Dundee bakery’s plans for a drive-thru near the west end of the Kingsway have been shown a stop sign by Dundee City Council.

Meanwhile, at Kingsway East, Tim Hortons has a green light to begin construction on its coffee shop and drive-thru.

Clark’s Bakery drive-thru plans

Clark’s won permission for a traditional shop off the Myrekirk roundabout near Charleston in June 2019.

However, it says the pandemic has completely changed its business.

Covid-19 meant some customers did not use its shops but Clark’s hopes they might use a drive-thru instead and resubmitted plans.

However, Dundee City Council has now refused the plans, highlighting concerns it would draw footfall away from the city centre.

This was the same refusal reason given when Tim Hortons launched two planning bids for its site at Old Craigie Road.

However, the coffee brand subsequently won an appeal to the Scottish Government.

The local authority also refused permission for the Clark’s Bakery drive-thru on the grounds it doesn’t minimise the need to travel by car.

Another option for customers

Clark’s Bakery owner Jonathon Clark says the £500,000 investment would create 30 jobs. He is planning an appeal.

He says: “I’ve got a shop in almost every community of Dundee, I’ve got two in the city centre.

“A Canadian company coming in gets permission for a drive-thru but a local company that’s been here for 70 years doesn’t. It’s sad.

“We are definitely appealing it.

“With Covid, we think the public want a way they can shop with us in the safety of their car.

“It’s about giving that option to our customers.

“If there is another Covid outbreak it gives us a better way of staying open and keeping people employed.

“I think it would be great to see a local family business being able to have the same options as the big boys like McDonald’s, Starbucks and Tim Hortons.

“We are not going to be taking people away from the city centre. It’s on the Kingsway, a road designed to bypass the city centre.”

Fintry shop plans

Clark’s, famous for its 24-hour bakery in Dundee’s West End, was told it wouldn’t win permission for a shop in Fintry a few months ago.

In response to concerns about the smell, Clark’s said it would spend £30,000 on the same ventilation system used in London’s Shard building.

“There’s only so many times a man can get turned down,” Mr Clark adds.

“In Arbroath I got the thumbs up within two weeks. With the drive-thru it’s taken them months to say no.

“There should be help for anyone trying to provide jobs.”

Dundee City Council says there is information on the appeals process on its website.