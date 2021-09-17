Clark’s Bakery appeals council decision to refuse Dundee drive-thru

Clark’s Bakery is appealing a Dundee City Council decision to refuse its plans for a drive-thru.

The bakery is looking to create a drive-thru off the Myrekirk roundabout near Charleston in Dundee.

It was granted permission for a traditional shop in the site in June 2019 but Covid led to Clark’s resubmitting plans.

Dundee City Council refused the proposal, saying the drive-thru would draw footfall away from the city centre and doesn’t minimise the need to travel by car.

These were the same refusal reasons Tim Hortons was given when it applied for a Dundee drive-thru.

It won permission for a drive-thru at Old Craigie Road, also off Kingsway, after an appeal to the Scottish Government.

90% of Clark’s Bakery customers back drive-thru

Now Clark’s has launched its own appeal after an overwhelming proportion of its customers backed the plans.

A poll on its Facebook page, saw 90% of 1,400 customers vote for the drive-thru option over a traditional shop.

Owner Jonathon Clark said: “The council has agreed in principal for a shop there, they’ve agreed about parking.

“We’re asking that people can drive round the building and put their arm out the window.

“It’s a route that a lot of bakeries across the country are going down and we’re just moving with the times.”

The appeal, in the first instance, has been made to Dundee City Council.

Investment and jobs

Clark’s said the new bakery will be a £500,000 investment.

A drive-thru would create 30 to 40 jobs, around 10 more staff than a traditional bakery shop.

It would limit the menu for the drive-thru so its best-selling products can be produced quickly.

The company is planning to invest in the same fryers and ordering system used by McDonald’s.

Mr Clark has previously expressed his frustration that Canadian firm Tim Hortons had planning permission, but a local company had not been granted a similar proposal.

He added: “If Covid-19 hits badly again, having a drive-thru will give customers another option.

“It will help us stay afloat and keep 150 jobs secured.”

The company said the timeline for the appeals process was unknown.

Clark’s Bakery history in Dundee

Clark’s was founded in 1950 by Ernest Clark on the ground floor of a tenement block at 92 Annfield Road.

It was run for almost 30 years by his son Alan before Jonathon, the third generation owner, took the reins in 2000.

The business opened its first Angus shop, in Arbroath, last year.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment while the appeal process is ongoing.”