Clarke will build national team in own image says former Celtic star Tom Boyd

Steve Clarke will build a Scotland team in his own image, according to his former Chelsea team-mate Tom Boyd.

The new national team boss was known for being a no-frills right-back during his Stamford Bridge playing days.

But Boyd, who spent a year alongside Clarke in south-west London before moving to Celtic in 1992, remembers a reliable stopper who would do anything to ensure his side obtained a result.

Clarke may not have been the most adventurous player but Boyd insists he was strong and stable, qualities he expects to see on show in Scotland’s new-look line-up when he takes to the hotseat for the first time this weekend.

The former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss will make his bow in front of the Tartan Army when the Scots host Cyprus in Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

An excited Boyd said: “Steve has just continued how he was as a player into his management style. He was a very committed player, a great player who was all about the team.

“We’ll get a huge lift and a huge amount of pride back if he can because we’ve been sitting here in the doldrums while these major competitions have been going on.”

Boyd, capped 72 times, was part of the last Scotland men’s squad to reach a major championships at the 1998 World Cup.

He said: “We may not have been the most entertaining team but we got to major championships because we were a solid unit.

“That is what Stevie has got to develop and instil in his side.

“In my side, we were good players right enough. You just need to look back at the high calibre of clubs we came from. But no matter who played, we all knew the team came first.”