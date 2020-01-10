Clampdown on speeding motorists menace planned in busy Dundee street

Raging residents are putting the brakes on speeding motorists in the city’s Perth Road.

They claim they are fed up with “boy racers” and other drivers who hurtle up and down the busy road and now Councillor Fraser Macpherson has revealed how a series of crackdowns is on the way to curb the menace.

Police have been praised for stepping up patrols to catch culprits and help improve the road safety in the area which is another issue raised by householders.

Councillor Macpherson praised police for their efforts and said: “The police have been willing to give Perth Road and other roads where there’s been an issue, such as Blackness Road, attention which is appreciated.

“And the West End Local Community Planning Partnership, has also recently approved the purchase of pop up “Jims” for use across the West End. These are life-size cardboard cut-outs of police officers with speed guns which have acted as a deterrent.

“They have already been used in other areas such as Coldside and Strathmartine in the past.”

He added: “Another aspect of concern for Perth Road residents, and others, is the difficulty in crossing the road, particularly with elderly people needing more time.

“Residents have raised this with me and I am pursuing the issue and trying to see if there is a chance of traffic islands being installed in the area so that pedestrians can at least get halfway across the road in safety.

“Ideally it would be great to have pedestrian crossings set up in the area to help reduce the flow and speed of vehicles.

“However, getting them depends whether the area meets the criteria such as the footfall.”

Speeding cars have been a problem in various parts of the city including the Stobswell area recently when motorists with loud exhausts have plagued the area with late night incidents, including places such as Arbroath Road and Albert Street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Road safety continues to remain a priority for Tayside and officers regularly carry out operations and patrols to target those who commit road traffic offences.

“Pop-up Jims are life sized cardboard cut out police officers with speed guns, which are aimed to remind drivers to check their speed. They have been used in Dundee for over two years to ensure we keep our roads safe for our communities. “