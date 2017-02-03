The police are launching a clampdown targeting the illegal use of uninsured vehicles on the roads in Dundee, Tayside and the north east.

A series of checks will be carried out in partnership with patrols, involving both marked and unmarked vehicles equipped with automatic number plate recognition technology.

If discrepancies are found at the roadside, officers will liaise directly with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau.

Road policing inspector Jon Barron said: “Sadly, there are still too many people willing to take the risk and drive without insurance or without a full current driving licence.

“Their selfish and irresponsible actions force law-abiding motorists to pay a financial penalty as the cost of their own premiums will no doubt rise as a result of this burden on the insurance companies.

“If a vehicle is driven without a valid insurance policy or the driver does not have a full current driving licence, there is an obvious road safety risk.

“The legislation is there to protect all road users.

“With an estimated 1.2 million uninsured drivers on UK roads, police will continue to work to positively influence drivers’ behaviour.

“Where necessary, legislation will be enforced through the well-established partnerships we have with both DVLA and the Motor Insurers’ Bureau.”

Any driver caught in an uninsured vehicle will be charged and either reported to the procurator fiscal or receive a conditional offer of a fixed penalty, with a minimum fine of £300 and six penalty points.

Offenders also risk having their vehicles seized.

If valid documents are not arranged, the vehicle can then be crushed.