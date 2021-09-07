Clair Peterson: School left ‘shocked and saddened’ at death of Forthill Primary deputy head teacher

Pupils and staff have been left “shocked and saddened” after the sudden death of the deputy head teacher at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry.

Clair Peterson passed away in recent days – though no further details have been released.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, head teacher Alison Macgregor said: “It is with great sadness I have to inform you of the sudden passing of Miss Clair Peterson, deputy head teacher at Forthill Primary School.

“Clair was a dedicated and committed member of the staff team and leadership team at Forthill.

“This has come as a great shock to all of the Forthill Primary School community and our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with Clair’s family at this time.

‘We have all been saddened by this news’

“The senior leadership team and class teachers spoke to their individual class this morning, and all staff and pupils are being supported by staff from the children and families service, education psychology service, school community and other friends of the family of Forthill Primary School.

“Although your children may be affected by this sad news, it would be best for school routine to continue as normal as possible and pupils should continue to attend school regularly.

“We have all been saddened by this news. For both children and adults, it is their naturally available network of family, friends, classmates and colleagues who can provide the most effective support and help.

“Your child may react to this sad news in different ways, e.g. crying, asking many questions, becoming angry or not sleeping.

“Some young children may carry on as normal. Should you or your child feel the need for additional support, please contact the school office in the first instance.”

In a further statement, released by Dundee City Council, Ms Macgregor added: “We are shocked and saddened to hear this news about Clair.

Plans to celebrate memory of teacher

“She served as depute head teacher with enthusiasm and dedication while playing an important role in the wider school community.

“We will be looking to celebrate her memory at the school in the near future.”

Members of the school’s parent council have also paid tribute to Miss Peterson.

A spokesperson said: “The parent council were saddened to hear of the passing of Clair Peterson.

“Members of the parent council have worked with Clair on various issues and her support will be sorely missed.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he was “shocked and stunned” by the news.

He said: “I had dealings with Clair a few times and always found her to be helpful, approachable, and enthusiastic.

“My thoughts firstly go to her family, they will be devastated. But I’m sure the sadness will be felt by the whole school community.

“Whenever I dealt with her I always found she was enthusiastic about doing her job and what was good for the school.

With all the awful things that have been happening lately, this is just more awful news

“This awful news will be felt by everyone in the school community I’m sure.”

Fellow Ferry councillor Philip Scott said: “It’s just terrible, with all the awful things that have been happening lately, this is just more awful news.

“I met her a few times at parent council meetings and she was always very nice.

“Condolences go to her family and friends, and also the kids and staff at the school who would have known her as a great person, no doubt.”

Armitstead Child Development Centre, based at Kings Cross Hospital, has added to the tributes.

The centre hosts a variety of child development services, including clinics for the assessment and diagnosis of pre-school children with social communication disorders.

A spokesperson said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Miss Clair Peterson.

“Over the years, members of the Armitstead Child Development team have worked closely with Miss Peterson and have found her to be a valued team member, always very supportive.

“We appreciated her support and she will be a big loss in multidisciplinary team working.”