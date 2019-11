A 39-year-old woman is alleged to have assaulted a child.

Karina Widegrem, of Park Avenue, is accused of slapping the child at an address in Dundee between April 1 and November 30 last year.

She also allegedly shouted at the same child in an aggressive manner on December 24 last year.

Widegrem did not appear in court to answer the charge.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued her case without plea until next month.