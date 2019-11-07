Trio accused of assaulting two women on Dundee street have case continued

Three people are facing claims they assaulted two women on a city street.

Main Street pair Rosemary Whyte, 36, and Hugh Whyte, 30, and 52-year-old Mary Whyte, of Speckled Wood Court, deny attacking Lynsey Ritchie and Lynsey Duff on St Salvador Street on November 30.

All three allegedly shouted, swore and behaved aggressively towards Ms Ritchie and Ms Duff.

Prosecutors allege Rosemary Whyte and Hugh Whyte repeatedly kicked and punched Ms Duff on the head and body.

It is alleged that Hugh Whyte and Mary Whyte thereafter repeatedly punched and kicked Ms Ritchie on the head and body.

The trio had their case continued without plea by Sheriff John Rafferty until November 22.