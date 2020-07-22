Claims man threatened to shoot police and spat in Dundee officer’s face while saying he had Covid-19

A man has appeared in court accused of threatening to shoot police before spitting in an officer’s face while claiming to have coronavirus.

Alan Phillips is also alleged to have assaulted the same officer by kicking him on the leg during the incident on Cleghorn Street on Monday.

He is accused of assaulting PC Ross Croll before shouting, swearing, threatening violence and refusing to desist.

While at Tayside Division’s police headquarters on West Bell Street, Phillips, 50, allegedly threatened to shoot officers and called PC Croll homophobic names.

The accused then allegedly spat on PC Croll’s face and claimed to be infected with coronavirus.

Phillips, of Transform, Brewery Lane, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody.

Sheriff John Rafferty released him on bail after continuing the case for further examination.