Claims that cuts to street sweeping staff has led to mounting piles of rubbish on Dundee streets

Cuts to street sweeping staff have led to mounting piles of rubbish on city streets, it has been claimed.

On Tuesday, the Tele reported the concerns of an anonymous reader who said they feared that the volume of litter being left on Annfield Road could attract vermin.

The council has now cleaned the street, but fresh concerns have been raised about the problem elsewhere.

West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson pointed to similar problems on nearby Forest Park Road.

He said: “The issue of rubbish on the streets is being caused due to the reduction in street cleaning staff over the last five years. There are about 40 fewer posts now than there were in 2014.

“The staff who do work within that council department are excellent. However, they are being left to fire fight rather than really get on top of the problem with the resources they have.”

Councillor Macpherson said the issue is not specific to his West End ward and that it is happening in streets across the city. He urged the council to take another look at the provision of street cleaning services.

“I’ve asked for elected council members to be briefed on how streets are being kept clean by the chair of the neighbourhood services committee to see what can be done to deal with the issue,” he said.

Commercial premises in the city have the option to choose from a number of waste management companies to deal with their rubbish, not just the council.

Councillor Macpherson says he would like to see businesses in other areas use a wider variety of service providers.

“I would like to see more local shopping precincts use additional providers. I hope this would lead to fewer bins on the street regularly so the risk of rubbish spilling out is reduced.”

The councillor said the number of complaints he’s had from constituents correlates with the decline in the number of street cleaners deployed to deal with the issue.

“Constituents are mainly getting in touch about the appearance of the streets but there are also other risks with attracting vermin and people slipping on rubbish.

“People pay a lot for their council tax and want to live on clean streets – and deservedly so,” he added.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said:“We are working proactively to reduce waste around Dundee, by working with the local community, volunteers and local businesses to make Dundee a better place to live.

“Through our Take Pride in Your City Campaign we want to encourage people to take a shared responsibility for the cleanliness of this city.”