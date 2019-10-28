Claims that burnt out car in Whitfield could have been stolen and torched deliberately

A burned out car found in Whitfield could have been stolen and torched deliberately, a former firefighter has claimed.

Locals have expressed their concerns after the shell of the car was found last week.

Several residents have said this was not the first instance of a car being torched locally, and it is believed they could have been used in criminal activity before being set alight.

The latest discovery was made on Summerfield Avenue on Friday.

An eyewitness said: “I was walking my dog when I discovered the car.

“It was completely burned out and barely recognisable. This isn’t the first burned out car that has been abandoned in the area recently.

“I am aware there have been numerous concerns locally about cars being stolen, abandoned and set on fire in Whitfield.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

North east activist, Jim Malone said: “This has been causing a lot of concern in the north east area of the city recently.

“We have been in touch with the police over our concerns.

“We believe that cars are being stolen from throughout the city by people carrying out drug deals.

“The cars are then being removed to areas like Whitfield in particular and then abandoned and set on fire – presumably to destroy any evidence.

“This is a major headache for us in this area and we are in touch with police over what is happening.”

Mr Malone, a retired firefighter, added: “There has been a spate of fireraising in the area and we continue to be worried about these incidents.”

Gordon Pryde, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s area commander for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, said: “Deliberate fireraising of any kind is reckless and dangerous behaviour that will not be tolerated.

“Responding to these types of incidents diverts our resources away from genuine emergencies where people require our help.”