Claims OAPs in Dundee nursing homes are being left ‘soaked in their own urine’

Vulnerable OAPs are being left soaked in their own urine, cold and hungry for hours on end in the city’s nursing homes, a whistleblower has revealed.

A healthcare worker claimed a family found their elderly relative after she had been left unattended for more than 16 hours despite soiling herself.

The anonymous whistleblower said they were aware of at least 30 other elderly and vulnerable care service users who had been left in similar circumstances.

The private sector worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said the situation was due to problems with Allied Healthcare based in Barlow Park, Dundee.

The Tele has learned city social care bosses were forced to draft in care workers from Glasgow and other private care companies to try to address the staff shortages.

The whistleblower said: “The situation is disgusting. Myself and other care workers want to highlight what’s happening.

“People have been left overnight with no food, sitting in urine-drenched clothing. In some instances disabled people have been left bed bound.

“Elderly and vulnerable people are suffering and we want everyone to know what’s happening.”

Councillor Ken Lynn, vice- chairman of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership integrated joint board, admitted that major issues had developed due to staffing issues with Allied Healthcare.

He said: “The situation reached a head at the weekend and the city council were forced to intervene. They brought in care workers from Glasgow and other private care companies to provide care for those in need.”

A Dundee Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Once the situation was brought to our attention, staff quickly moved to work with other external providers, internal services and community nursing to support those who had been affected. Some families made direct contact with out of hours services when assistance did not arrive at the usual time.

“We are in discussions with Allied Healthcare about the situation going forward.”

Allied Healthcare Dundee said it was aware of the ongoing issues and was working to resolve them “as a matter of urgency”.

A spokesman added: “This has arisen due to staff changes. We are working in partnership with the local council to strengthen the team and ensure our service users are receiving the very best care.

“The wellbeing of the people we support across Dundee is our top priority at all times.”