Claims new council booking system for Dundee football pitches could cause ‘chaos’

Local football officials have hit out at a new council pitch booking system – and claimed it could cause chaos for clubs around the city.

The new set-up means clubs must book pitches a week in advance using a debit or credit card, instead of paying a lump sum at the end of every month.

The controversial system was unveiled just days before this weekend’s seven-a-side fixtures.

Dundee and District Youth Football Association, one of the biggest in Britain with 110-plus teams, said Sunday’s seven-a-side games involving 72 teams have already been called off due to no debit or credit cards being used.

League official John Manzie, who has meticulously compiled the fixtures for several years, said: “We have had a system in place for years whereby we pay for the pitches at the end of every month.

“Dundee City Council gets about £15,000 per year from us for the hire of pitches.

“If we have a bad winter and games are postponed, it will result in a fixture backlog.

“We usually manage to accommodate them later in the season with two or three games in a week.

“But, under the new booking system, this will be chaos with so many matches needing to be rearranged, sometimes two or three a week for teams.

“In the case of a match being put off for whatever reason, under the previous system it would be put on to another pitch or transferred to the away team’s normal pitch.

“This arrangement can be made in minutes.

“However, this can’t happen under the new system.

“Therefore, if a game scheduled for a pitch in the west of Dundee is cancelled, it cannot be rearranged for the away team’s normal pitch in another part of the city, even though it is playable.

“This is due to the new system of booking in advance by debit or credit cards.”

League president Jim Falconer said: “This is definitely a blow. It will affect thousands of players once the 11-a-side season starts.

“It’s very disturbing for boys and girls who want to play football.”

A council spokesman said the new system was a simple process.

He said: “We reviewed the pitch booking arrangements, in consultation with the football associations and the match secretaries, earlier this year and made some changes.

“Asking for payment at the time of booking will help the council to ensure that the marking, allocation and maintenance of pitches is more efficient.

“The credit card booking system is now commonplace when buying or hiring goods or services across the board.”