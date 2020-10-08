Claims man was attacked with a knife, meat cleaver and dog chain in Hilltown flat

A man was allegedly attacked with a knife, a meat cleaver, and a dog chain before being robbed in a Hilltown multi.

Prosecutors allege that Jordan Donnelly and another man were responsible for attacking and robbing Michael Mason between September 21-22 at a flat in Bonnethill Court.

Donnelly was remanded in custody after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

A warrant was issued for a 56-year-old man in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that Donnelly, 38, acted with the man to repeatedly punch and kick Mr Mason on the body before repeatedly striking him on the head with a dog chain.

They are accused of repeatedly striking his head off a wall, repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife, and repeatedly striking him on the body with a meat cleaver.

© Kris Miller

Mr Mason allegedly suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, and had his life endangered as a result.

Donnelly, of Bonnethill Court, and the other man are also alleged to have robbed him of £90, a mobile phone, a bus pass, and keys.

A separate charge alleges that the pair took the bus pass before telling Mr Mason that they knew who he was and that they would come after him if he contacted the police.

Court papers allege that this was in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

No plea was made by Donnelly who had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was remanded in custody meantime.