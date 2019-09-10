Tuesday, September 10th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Claims man scammed Tayside residents in £20k bogus workman fraud

by Ciaran Shanks
September 10, 2019, 6:12 am
© DC ThomsonDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Send us a story

A 59-year-old man has denied scamming almost £20,000 while acting as a bogus workman in Tayside.

Ian Wilson, of Cumbernauld, allegedly received money for work that he never carried out at addresses in Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Edinburgh between September 2015 and January 2016.

He denies telling those who paid him that his name was Ian Howard

Among the jobs he allegedly failed to carry out included carrying out building work, fitting a shower pod and installing flooring.

His alleged victims include an 81-year-old woman.

Wilson pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for November 19 by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

Breaking