A man allegedly shouted “corona” and coughed on an elderly woman before stabbing another man outside a supermarket.

James Robertson. 29, allegedly endangered Jason Coull’s life after plunging a knife into him at Campfield Square Shopping Centre, Barnhill, in the middle of the afternoon last year.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims the incident was sparked after Robertson walked past 70-year-old Nancy Fyffe and her twin daughters Laura and Gemma in the Iceland store, while coughing and saying “corona”, before laughing.

It was claimed a fight started between Mr Coull, Laura Fyffe’s partner, who was waiting outside, and Robertson.

After initially leaving the scene, Robertson is said to have returned an engaged in a second fight, where he is said to have stabbed Mr Coull.

Robertson denies assaulting Mr Coull and the three women on June 19 last year.

Returned with ‘metal blade’

Laura Fyffe, 33, told the court how she found her partner and Robertson scuffling on the ground outside the shop.

She admitted she repeatedly struck Robertson before being punched in the face herself.

Miss Fyffe said Robertson ran off before returning to the area short time later shouting “where is he?” in reference to Mr Coull.

“Him and Jason started fighting again,” she said.

“I seen that Jason got stabbed in the side. The accused had something in his pocket that looked like a metal blade.

“My impression was that it was a knife.

“I shouted ‘knife’ and I don’t think Jason realised he got stabbed.

“He had slash marks on his face.”

‘Really frightening’

Jurors also heard from Nancy Fyffe, now 71, who said she became aware of Robertson causing a “commotion” near the till area at Iceland.

She said he walked past her and coughed before making a remark about coronavirus.

Mrs Fyffe said: “I don’t keep well and it gave me quite a fright.

“For someone to do that in someone’s face was horrible. Really frightening.”

Solicitor Sarah Russo, however, said it was Robertson’s position he never mentioned anything relating to coronavirus and was coughing generally.

During her cross-examination, she said: “Is it the case that you are trying to embellish what was said on the day?”

Mrs Fyffe responded: “I would never do something like that.”

Self-defence

The court also heard how it was Robertson’s position he punched Laura Fraser in self-defence as she, Mr Coull and Gemma Fyffe were attacking him.

Laura Fyffe denied allegations she struck Robertson on the face with a mobile phone.

Robertson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, denies assaulting Nancy Fyffe by coughing on her face, shouting about coronavirus and laughing on June 19 last year.

He allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Coull on the head and body before striking him on the head with a knife, causing him to fall to his injury. Robertson allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Coull on the head and stabbed him on the body to his severe injury and to the danger of his life in the second incident.

Separate charges allege that he punched Laura Fyffe on the head to her injury and pushed Gemma Fyffe on the body causing her to fall to the ground and suffer a broken finger. Robertson was also allegedly found in possession of a knife.

The trial before Sheriff Grant McCulloch continues.