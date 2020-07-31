Brechin man appears in court accused of sexual assault on woman and attacking two children

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he sexually assaulted a woman before pressing a plug against a child’s face.

Christopher Carswell allegedly committed the offences at two separate properties in Brechin between July 18-19.

The 35-year-old made no plea when he appeared for a private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged he assaulted the woman by placing his arm around her neck and choking her. Carswell is alleged to have sexually assaulted her by seizing her neck and kissing it.

He then allegedly forced entry into another address and pressed the pins of a plug into a child’s face. Prosecutors allege he licked the child and refused to leave.

During the same incident, Carswell, of the town’s City Road, allegedly assaulted a second child by repeatedly striking the child’s shoulders and causing them to fall.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case and remanded Carswell in custody.