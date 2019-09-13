Claims leak on bus for special needs kids at Dundee school left girl ‘soaking’

A mum has accused a bus company of leaving her daughter “soaking wet” under a leaking roof on one of their vehicles.

Kim Ingram, 27, has claimed bus company Scottish Blue left daughter Leia, 7, to ride to school on a wet seat with water dripping on her from the leak.

The problem got so bad, Kim claims, that Leia had to be wrapped in a towel to try to protect her clothes.

Kim says the problem has been ongoing since Leia was in primary one, and despite being told the leak had been repaired, it remains a problem.

Kim said: “Leia has global development delay and is profoundly deaf.

“She wears two cochlear implants to hear – without them she has no hearing at all and she only has limited words.

“The leak was so bad a couple of weeks ago she had to have a towel to go to school with.

“I have been in contact with George Scullion (Scottish Blue director) and told the bus was fixed, only to put Leia on the bus on the Monday with a puddle on her seat – now I refuse to put her on Scottish Blue transport.

“I have no faith that they have my daughter’s health and interest at heart, as they knew that this was an on-going matter.

“Leia has epilepsy and simple colds or stress can land her in hospital. I will never put Leia back in the care of that company again – I feel so sorry for her having to sit there.

“The bus has been leaking since primary one, the escort and the bus driver had made their boss aware, then when the schools went back for primary two the leak had got worse. The escort was getting soaked as well.”

Kim is now having to take Leia in the car to get her to Kingspark school each day.

She said: “I work part-time and am full-time at college, I have my son to take to nursery and now Leia to school, which can be very difficult as she has been on transport since primary one and doesn’t understand why she can’t go on the bus.

“It gives her that little bit of independence, so that leads to Leia being very upset and kicking out at me.

“I’m absolutely disgusted that someone that was meant to have my daughter’s best interest at heart has failed her – I feel sorry for the staff that work for the company as they are great.”

Another mother who has hit out at the bus service is Kathleen Reid, whose son Paul, 5, is best friends with Leia and attends the same school.

The neighbours would get the bus together each day and Kathleen – who has written to transport co-ordinator Angela Fairweather about the issues – said alarm bells first started ringing after the bus failed to turn up one day last week.

She said: “When I phoned up to find out where they were, they said they had parked down the road.

“There’s no way, even if I dangled my head out my window, that I would have been able to see the bus.

“They said they tooted twice and since then they have parked right outside my window.”

Paul, who is autistic, will not get on the school bus without Leia, meaning both now have to be driven to school.

Director dispute claims

One of the directors of Scottish Blue has disputed Kim Ingram’s claims her daughter was left “soaking wet” on the bus.

Mike Scullion said the company had also installed CCTV in its vehicles “to protect the integrity of our staff”.

He said: “I can confirm our driver reported a relatively small leak that trickled from the roof of the vehicle and down the interior wall, near to where Ms Ingram’s child was seated. I strongly dispute the claims that Ms Ingram’s child travelled on our vehicle ‘soaking wet’.

“To ensure the leak was repaired we covered the exterior roof with a silicone sealer.

“We genuinely believed this leak had been sealed having tested it with a high-pressure water machine.

“It wasn’t until the vehicle arrived at Ms Ingram’s house that it was discovered the leak had not been repaired properly.

“It appears there may have been a build-up of rainwater inside the roof, and as the vehicle was being driven it began flowing down the interior wall.

“On that same day we brought the vehicle back into our workshop, we reapplied the silicone sealer to the roof.

“We also sealed the interior wall panels.

“We have apologised to Ms Ingram and her daughter, and I have also invited Ms Ingram to our depot to inspect the repairs we have carried out.

“Despite having reached out to resolve this matter, she is adamant that she will never allow her daughter to travel on our vehicles again.”

Mr Scullion added: “Regarding Ms Reid’s complaint about the vehicle failing to turn up, this is untrue.

“The vehicle arrived on schedule and parked directly outside her home, but Ms Reid had failed to come out with her son at the allocated time.

“We strictly abide by Dundee City Council’s rules regarding their five-minute wait policy.

“There are another five children travelling on this vehicle, who all have a range of disabilities, and waiting any longer can cause some of them to become upset and agitated.

“All our vehicles are maintained to a high standard of maintenance and safety.

“This particular vehicle was tested on July 15 for its safety and roadworthiness as part of its Certificate of Fitness examination.

“Following this matter we have decided to install CCTV in all our vehicles to ensure transparency in our services, as well as protecting the integrity of our staff when working with vulnerable children.”