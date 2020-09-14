Claims Dundee schools leaving windows open to stop spread of Covid-19 despite cold temperatures

Pupils are being forced to sit with windows open in some city schools despite the drop in temperatures in an effort to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

The news comes after Highland Council education chiefs stated they are prioritising “infection control over thermal comfort” by encouraging children to wear extra layers to school as windows would be left open during lessons.

However, while Dundee appears to be mirroring this policy, it has been claimed by at least one parent that pupils are being prevented from wearing jackets.

A dad of two children who attend Grove Acacemy also revealed the school did not tell parents of its intentions and instead was told by his kids.

He said: “I have two children at secondary school in Dundee and both have come home and told me windows in classrooms are being left open.

“From a public health point of view I completely understand that everything possible must be done to protect people from this horrible virus but I wonder if this will make much difference.

“One of my children has to sit right next to the window and has been told not to wear a coat in class – despite experiencing a constant blast of cold air.

“At the moment it is not too bad as the temperatures have not yet plummeted but this is Scotland – it won’t stay mild much longer.

“All we are going to do is leave children catching all manner of chills, and I am far from convinced it will do much to mitigate any spread of Covid-19.

“It also isn’t great for concentration if all you can thing about is trying to keep warm.

“I don’t know if this is some kind of council policy or not, but if so I think parents should be told, and that pupils are given the opportunity to wrap up warm in class. And if it is on ad hoc, school by school basis, then one has to question why there isn’t a blanket approach.”

Parent activist group Us For Them Scotland have also slammed the decision to keep windows open in schools claiming the choice will “harm pupils’ education experience further”.

Jo Bisset, organiser for UsForThem Scotland, said: “The school experience for children has to be as normal as possible.

“We’ve had numerous reports of youngsters being made to spend breaktimes outdoors in adverse weather conditions and being denied drinking water. We’re also hearing that children aren’t then being allowed to change out of wet clothes into dry ones.

“This latest ridiculous development will only harm pupils’ education experience further. This is all contributing to a miserable time for children who’ve already endured so much.”

The Scottish Government’s back to school guidelines, which were published on August 25, said doors and windows should be kept open to “increase ventilation”.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are following advice from public health officials and each head teacher is managing the process in their school.”