Claims drunken Royal Marines trashed Arbroath base by firing military flares through windows

Drunken Royal Marines have trashed their Angus base by firing military-grade flares through windows, it has been claimed.

The Royal Navy is carrying out an investigation into the late night incident at 45 Commando’s barracks at RM Condor, on the outskirts of Arbroath.

The highly-trained personnel are alleged to have set fire to their base, wrecking at least six rooms, with the blaze extinguished by fire crews.

The fire on Thursday evening, believed to be the second this month, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Top brass are furious.

“Having a few drinks is one thing, but this escalated very quickly. It got way out of control. It’s all being looked into now.”

Video footage taken at the scene showed a communal kitchen, lounge and other rooms blackened by smoke.

Light fittings were melted by the heat, while an entire corridor was taped off for repairs.

Insiders claimed marines fired pyrotechnics at windows from outside the barracks. The flares, dubbed Shamoolis, are used for illuminating night patrols.

It is understood military police have launched a probe into the blaze.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at RM Condor which is under investigation.

“As the investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment on or speculate on this matter at this time.”

A spokesman for Tayside Fire and Rescue stated the service had not been called to deal with the incident.

Angus councillor David Fairweather, Independent member for Arbroath West and Letham, said the fact the incident happened on the base, rather than elsewhere, was “a blessing”.

He said: “I am sure the CO (Commanding Officer) will be absolutely furious and will condemn and punish those responsible.

“The Marines have got a very dangerous job, they do need to let off steam at times, but sometimes their behaviour does go over the score.

“This is part of service life, it’s not acceptable and I am quite sure the hierarchy will not condone it.

“They need to let off steam at times, but it should be in good spirit and not put anybody in danger.”

Thursday’s incident happened a few hours after a serving Sergeant with 45 Commando was fined £335 after he admitted assaulting two men at an Arbroath nightclub.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Sergeant Richard Anderson of 45 Commando punched the pair at De Vito’s in the early hours of Boxing Day 2018.

Anderson, 37, based on Merseyside, is facing financial implications and a loss of promotion because of his actions.

On March 6 a member of the Royal Navy suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a Dundee pub fight.

The 25-year-old suffered serious facial injuries during the incident with another man at the Balcony Bar on Ward Road.