Claims discarded Eurobins on city streets are a ‘health and safety hazard’

Discarded Eurobins blocking city centre streets could lead to people being injured, according to concerned pedestrians.

A picture posted on social media last week showed a collection of the industrial bins which had been left discarded along Whitehall Crescent and Coutties Wynd, blocking pedestrians access and forcing city-goers onto the road in order to pass them.

Now pedestrians have hit out at the hindrance the bins are causing, claiming it could lead to an accident.

George Lyall, 68, said: “I don’t usually post online but I shared the picture because I was angry at what I saw.

“This could lead to an accident because most of the parking bays along the road are taken which means you have to go right into the middle of the road to pass bins.

“That road is busy as well because it’s right in the centre of Dundee, it’s absolutely a health and safety issue.”

The obstruction could also pose a risk to those who may require assistance walking along the street.

George said: “It looked as if someone had moved the bins onto the pavement.

“It’s bad enough if you are just walking along the street but what if you were in a wheelchair or handicapped in some way?

“You would have no chance of getting passed them.”

There was added concern about the look it gave the city, with George highlighting that tourists could be confronted with the site if they are walking through the area.

The Hilltown resident added: “This is not too far from the V&A as well and it does not give the right impression of Dundee.

“If people who have visited the waterfront and then are maybe going to see the McManus or some of the other sights, they could go up through the city this way and see them blocking the streets.

“Dundee has had enough bad press recently, it does not need more by having this for people in the city to see.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The Council are currently looking at this issue.

“We are working on managing the bins further so they don’t present themselves in an obstructive manner.”