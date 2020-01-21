Claims Ardler woman attacked child at two addresses

A woman is facing claims she attacked a child before making abusive comments towards two people.

It is alleged that Michelle Donaldson shouted and swore at the child on an occasion between June and August 2017 at an address in Ardler.

During the same time period, Donaldson allegedly pushed over an item of furniture causing it to fall on the child.

This was before she allegedly seized the child’s necktie before dragging the youngster.

On October 28 2017, Donaldson, 40, allegedly shouted and swore at the same child at an address in St Mary’s.

She allegedly struck the child on the head during the same incident.

A fifth charge alleges that Donaldson shouted, swore and made offensive comments towards two people on June 28 last year.

Donaldson, of Ardler, had her case continued without plea until next month.