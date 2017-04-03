Residents of a Dundee street are calling for more measures against speeding drivers a year after a 20mph limit was introduced.

The measure came into effect on Harestane Road in Downfield ahead of the opening of Sidlaw View Primary and Baldragon Academy.

One year on, local residents have claimed the restriction is not enough.

Brian Kennedy, 74, said: “The speed limit is pointless if nobody is enforcing it. You won’t find anyone doing 20mph. People are going much faster than that and nobody does anything about it.

“I think speed bumps are necessary, as there’s nothing here to slow people down. They need bumps or inlets where people have to give way.

“At the bottom of the road where the schools are, they’ve got all that, but the moment people get out of there they go off like a shot. It’s only going to get worse when the new school opens, with more kids going up and down the road.”

Mr Kennedy’s comments came after the council announced a one-year trial of a 20mph zone in Johnston Avenue — which is near St John’s RC High —and the surrounding streets.

He added: “The police came out one morning with a radar gun and it worked, but you can’t expect them to be there 24 hours a day. What’s the point in a 20mph zone in Johnston Avenue if they aren’t able to make it work in other areas of the city?”

Dr Carol Gow, who has lived in Harestane Road for several years, said existing measures were “wonderful”, but that more needed to be done.

She said: “A lot of lorries have stopped coming down because it’s like an obstacle course for them.

“But maybe there should be speed humps. Speeding has been a problem for a while and the measures at the school have had a knock-on effect as people want to make up lost time.

“A lot has been done already, but the road needs something physical to slow people down.”

Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan said there had been “some success” with the current restrictions.

“I agree with the residents who say the measures have not slowed everybody down, but that level of road redesign can be a lengthy process,” he said.

“This can also be about changing minds and enforcement, which the police could help with. There’s been a lot spent on these measures, so I am sure officers are keeping an eye on them making sure they are working.”