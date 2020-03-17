Claims Dundee pupils sent home amid Covid-19 outbreak – but council remains tight-lipped

Pupils and parents at a high school in Dundee have said children and staff were sent home on Monday due to coronavirus prevention measures.

Multiple pupils are believed to have been sent home from a secondary school in the city, with at least one staff member also advised to self-isolate.

According to pupils, assemblies have also been cancelled at the school and students are being taught how to receive and complete work at home.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

When asked about pupils being sent home from the school in question, Dundee City Council refused to be drawn on the reports.

During an email exchange between the Tele and the council, a spokeswoman was asked if she could look into reports of a pupil being removed from class due to suspected coronavirus fears.

A spokesman replied, saying: “Parents are being recommended to follow national health advice and only keep their children away from school if they are displaying symptoms. All schools in Dundee remain open.”

The Tele then responded to the council’s statement, pointing out that many pupils and parents had been in touch with the paper about their concerns over schools remaining open.

© DC Thomson

The council did not respond to the email.

It is understood many pupils at the school in question were being kept off today as a precaution following yesterday’s news.

It had also been reported throughout the day that schools across the city had low attendances, with as many as 99 pupils absent from one city school.

No schools in Dundee have been closed as yet.



Council refuses to answer whether school sent pupils home

Dundee City Council refused to be drawn on specific queries put to it regarding the impact of coronavirus on schools.

First providing generic responses, the council declined to answer follow-up inquiries.

Here are details of exchanges we had with the council:

The Tele: Apparently a third year pupil was taken out of class at (school name) as she had been in contact with someone with suspected coronavirus. Would it be possible to look into this?

City Council: Parents are being recommended to follow national health advice and only keep their children away from school if they are displaying symptoms. All schools in Dundee remain open.

The Tele: We’ve been inundated with calls from pupils and parents today from (school name) to say students/teachers had been sent home over coronavirus fears. Is that the case?

City Council: No response.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates:

