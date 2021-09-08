Claim man ‘endangered lives’ with sparking lighter at Dundee petrol pump

A 35-year-old man has been accused of endangering lives in Dundee by holding a petrol pump and sparking his lighter next to the end of it.

Benjamin Blaney is alleged to have crouched down with the highly flammable fuel hose in one hand and the sparking lighter in the other hand.

Blaney, from Perth, allegedly culpably and recklessly endangered lives during the incident at the Shell filling station in West Marketgait on November 19, last year.