Claim behaviour of gangs blighting life on Dundee housing estate

People living in Ballumbie Castle estate say they’re being plagued by gangs of anti-social youths during lockdown.

Posting on Facebook, residents reported that over the weekend a group of youths had vandalised property, pulled up trees and set a bonfire alight within the castle grounds.

The incident had been reported to police, but one local said he had been left frustrated after “nothing was done”.

He said: “I called the police and they came up Oak Loan. They called me when here and then walked down to inspect the fence.

“I told them how to access the burn but don’t think they did. If they had, they would have seen the tent and bonfire before the other residents did.”

Despite police intervention, one local said anti-social behaviour was “getting out of hand”, describing how some youths were riding petrol scooters on public walkways in the area the weekend before.

He explained: “Just last weekend I chased a couple of out of the estate who were riding scooters on our grassy areas and public paths.

“My feeling is we need to be at least reporting every case to the police. Directly challenging these individuals in order to make them think twice about coming to wreck a pleasant area may be on the cards.”

Another resident commented: “Not only were these scumbags not adhering to social distancing but they were also ripping up land we pay to have maintained, not to mention putting residents at risk through their irresponsible behaviour.”

One resident said locals have to deal with “intimidating behaviour” every year.

She added: “This happens every year when the evenings get lighter – fires are started in the woods and on the golf course, property is vandalised and there is intimidating behaviour.”

In a statement, the chairperson of the Residents’ Association said: “There have been a couple of isolated incidents over the last few months, but we’re fortunate that we’ve had very few issues like this in the past.

“Understandably teens are bored and frustrated during the lockdown, but it’s disappointing when trees and fences are mindlessly vandalised as it’s others who have to fix and pay for them.

“Hopefully, they’ll remain as one-offs and people will be a bit more considerate in the future.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called out to the area on Friday night to deal with reports regarding property being damaged.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called around 6.50pm on Friday 15 May to a report of youths kicking a fence on Oak Loan.

“Officers attended and spoke to the reporter who had repaired the fence.

“Officers searched the area, however there was no trace of anyone. Assistance and advice was given.”