Civil engineering firm WM Donald expands with new Perth office

Civil engineering company WM Donald is opening new offices in Perth as its works in Tayside grows.

The Aberdeenshire-based firm is to move into offices in the King James Business Centre.

WM Donald is based outside Stonehaven and also has an office in Inverness.

The expansion comes as the company takes on a number of projects across the region.

Reasons for Perth move for WM Donald

Quantity surveyor Mark Stewart said: “We have been establishing ourselves in the region over of a number of years.

“Over the years, our workforce has grown substantially.

“Therefore, economically and environmentally, it makes sense to facility our workforce within these regions.

“This has contributed to also allowed us to become the first civil engineering company within the north east of Scotland to achieve a carbon neutral status.

“That is a fantastic achievement and one, we are extremely proud of.”

WM Donald has worked for national housebuilders at a number of sites in the area.

Some of its jobs include Victoria Grange in Monfieth; Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry and Ballumbie Rise in Dundee.

It also carried out work at the former Sunnyside Hospital near Montrose.

The firm recently won a contract to build a new Starbucks and Burger King in Glenrothes.

WM Donald is ‘fully committed’ to the area

The firm, which has more than 140 staff, recorded turnover of more than £37 million for the year ending March 2020.

In 2019, the business recorded an £11.5m hike in its pre-tax profits.

WM Donald, established in 1977, offers services from sewers and surfacing to landscaping and street lights.

Initially, four employees will be based in their new Perth office.

Mr Stewart added: “We hope that this will show the local communities and businesses that WM Donald is fully committed to the region.

“We are keen to provide our expertise to contracts that will be undertaken in the not-so-distant future.”

New opportunities

A total of 12 new apprentices started with the firm since the beginning of the year.

Mr Stewart said WM Donald is always looking for new staff.

He said: “We are always looking for local tradesmen and women.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who wants to develop their skills and further their careers within the industry.

“We are also a company who are keen to encourage the younger generation into the industry.”