City’s gritting fleet out in full force as icy weather grips Dundee

Dundee city’s entire gritting fleet was out in full force today after a sharp overnight frost.

However, despite the council’s best efforts, many side streets were left treacherous, leading to fears of an “accident waiting to happen.”

Dorothy McHugh of the Dundee Pensioners Forum, who lives in St Mary’s said: “I walk the dog every single morning and this is the first morning ever that I have had to turn back because it has been too slippery and too dangerous to carry on.

“The pavements are lethal and I haven’t seen a gritter up here at all. With the cold spell set to continue the gritters have to get out to make the roads and pavements safe before there is an accident on someone, particularly an elderly person has a bad fall.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he would be taking the concerns of constituents up with the council.

Fraser said: “It is very important that pavements in residential areas, particularly where there are a lot of elderly and sheltered housing, are gritted when conditions are icy like this.

“Main roads, particularly on bus routes, are the main priority when gritting out streets but it is also important that residential areas are gritted as quickly as possible.

“There are hundreds of miles or roads around the city that need treated but any constituent who has any concerns should contact either their local councillor or get in touch with the council directly.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Met Office said: “The cold weather will stay with us as we head into the New Year. Cold northerly winds will bring frost and ice for many through the rest of the week, with a covering of snow in places.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said all of the city’s gritter fleet is out today working on roads across Dundee and pavements are also being treated.

“There are approximately 550km of adopted roads and 900km of adopted pavements throughout Dundee,” he said.

“Around £1.5m is spent each year dealing with winter conditions on these roads and footways.”