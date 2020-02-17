City’s flood defences need to be ‘reviewed’ following Storm Ciara damage

Council officials have recommended that the city’s £7 million flood defences need to “be reviewed” following the Riverside Drive flooding during Storm Ciara.

Lengths of the Riverside seawall were breached between the Tesco and Dundee Airport during the storm earlier this month, with the car park in front of the Riverside pitches and Tay Rail Bridge areas in particularly being affected.

Images posted on social media at the time show vehicles submerged up to their wheels in water as the city was battered by 52mph winds. It was also claimed the floodgates may have been left opened, resulting in the flooding.

Now, a primary report into the flooding outlines that “the peak of a strong south westerly wind coinciding with high tide and a large surge” was to blame for the “over-topping of the Riverside Drive seawall”.

The report, which was drafted by Neil Martin – head of design and property at the council – went on to to recommend that changes be made to ensure the flood defences are “better prepared” for future bad weather.

Labour councillor, Richard McCready- who represents the West End ward – welcome the briefing into the flooding incident, but called on council officials to be transparent with any future plans to improve the city’s flood defences.

He added: “I have asked officers for a further briefing and a site visit to let officers explain how they think that the flood defences should work.

“It is important that the council gets this right and that local people and visitors understand how the system is meant to work.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said “The council will respond to Councillor McCready directly.”