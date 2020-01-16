Fresh blow for city centre as Dundee vegan cafe closes its doors

Dundee city centre has suffered a new blow with the closure of a vegan cafe.

Marwick’s Vegan Kitchen, which opened in December 2016 and converted to being fully vegan in January 2018, has announced it will not reopen.

Owners Mike and Lois Marwick announced the closure of the cafe on social media by paying tribute to its loyal customers.

The post read: “Marwick’s Vegan Kitchen is now closed.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this wonderful experience.

“We are so proud to have planted the seed of fully vegan establishments to the Dundee food scene.

“Now it’s time to plant a new seed.”