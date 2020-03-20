Dundee taxi drivers man the front lines during coronavirus crisis to help vulnerable

A Dundee taxi firm is going out of its way to make sure elderly or vulnerable customers are not left unnecessarily isolated during the current coronavirus crisis.

Tele Taxis in Balgray Place is volunteering to pick up essential provisions, particularly prescriptions, for anyone unable to get out over the next few weeks or even months.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We are aware that many of our regular customers along with others are going to find themselves stuck at home with no way to get out to pick up necessities.

“We are particularly concerned for our many elderly customers who may have no way to collect essential prescription or other goods from their chemist.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He added: “We thought if we could help out then we would be more than delighted. We won’t be doing their shopping for them but if we feel that someone is genuinely in need we will gladly help by picking up essential supplies or getting prescriptions.

“We don’t want anyone to feel they are alone in this difficult time.”

Chris Elder, taxi driver rep for Unite the Union, said he was aware of several taxi firms in the city offering to help and praised them “pulling out the stops and going to such lengths” for those in need.

But he also warned it was a very difficult time for the city’s 1200 taxi drivers.

“It is inevitable that we are going to lose customers during the current crisis and therefore many taxi drives might struggle to make ends meet, ” he said.

“They have their own homes and families to think about and our aim is to support our taxi drivers through this difficult time.”

Chris said many taxi drivers had reported a quieter weekend than normal, especially as fewer and fewer people weren’t going out to pubs, clubs and restaurants in the evenings.

“Business is down. We have picked up some extra business from people who are using taxis instead of going on the buses, but I don’t know how long this will last as more and more business, shops etc close down.

“Driving round Dundee myself I am certainly noticing it is very much quieter than normal and the fear is that this is only going to get worse before it gets better.”