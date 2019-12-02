City rents could rise by 3% every year for next three years

Council rents could rise by at least 3% every year for the next three years, tenants have been warned.

Dundee City Council finance officer Paul Thomson told a meeting of the Dundee Federation of Tenants’ Associations economic “uncertainty” could mean the minimum increase is fixed until 2023.

Mr Thomson told members: “Over the next two years we’re expecting inflation costs and local government pay awards to be fairly low.

“But there is potential in there for a risk of uncertainty in interest rates and capital receipts (selling off council buildings).

“Taking all this into account, we anticipate that increases for the next two years will be 3%.

“But that’s just provisional. We will come back and start this process again next year.”

Council officers have been holding meetings with tenants’ groups across the city ahead of a minimum 3% rise from next April.

Tenants are being given the choice of either the 3% rise or a larger increase of 3.5% or 4% – with rents rising an average of between £2.28 and £3.03 a week.

The council has vowed to spend added income from the higher rates of rent on extra energy efficiency measures for homes such as additional external wall insulation and solar panels.

The authority has said the increase is necessary to cover rising housing costs and to give council staff a government- mandated 3% pay rise.

However, it is also increasing the amount available in its hardship fund – a discretionary pot that is used to help those failing to pay their rent – from £250,000 to £400,000 next year.

Mr Thomson added: “The added cost pressure for us next year is £1.5 million.

“It’s a huge amount but the budget needs to balance.

“As with previous years, there’s not just one option, there’s a series of options. Tenants’ views will have hopefully been reflected in the consultation process.”

Council tenants can share their views on the upcoming rent rise until December 23.

An online survey is available on the Dundee City Council website, and postboxes have been placed in libraries, community centres and sheltered housing complexes to ensure locals can have their say.