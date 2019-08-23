City Quay bar and restaurant raises £12k for Help for Kids

A City Quay eatery has handed over £12,000 to a children’s charity.

Porters Bar and Restaurant raised the cash for Help for Kids through a golf day at Scotscraig Golf Club.

Stacey Wallace, manager of Help for Kids, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Kevin and Nikki at Porters on this amazing event.

“To have been nominated as their charity meant a lot to us.

“We rely heavily on fundraising so we can’t thank them enough. It’s a fantastic amount to raise, just amazing.”

Kevin Webster, owner of Porters, said: “It was great. We did think we would hopefully raise £10,000, so to get £12,000 on the day was fantastic.

“It was a full house. We had 19 teams, it was a very well supported event and everybody really enjoyed it.”

All the money raised from the golf day will go towards helping children and young people from the Dundee and Perth area.