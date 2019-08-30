City pubs ready for derby day fever as Dundee and United clash just hours away

Pubs across Dundee are gearing up for a busy night as the first city derby in three years kicks off at Tannadice.

Dundee United welcome neighbours Dundee tonight, in front of a 13,400 sell-out crowd.

It will be the first Dundee derby since the teams clashed in the Premiership back in May 2016 at Dens Park, when the Dark Blues won 2-1 to condemn United to relegation.

United fans snapped up more than 10,000 tickets more than a week before the hotly anticipated Championship showdown, while Dee supporters bought up more than 3,000 briefs.

Hundreds of Tangerines fans heading to the match will be going for pre and postmatch drinks at the Balmore Bar on Dura Street.

Barmaid Vi Casey said: “This is a Dundee United pub and this will probably be full.

“We sell t-shirts for the Jim McLean statue and there will be loads of fans in.

“We are well aware it is the first time in a few years that the teams have played each other.

“I think the game will go all right, but don’t ask me for a score with the way United are playing just now.

“I have worked here for 20 years and been in for many derbies over the years, but this is one a lot of people have been talking about.”

© Google

Devoted Arab Jimmy McPherson, 67, a retired electrician from Glasgow, will be taking his 12-year-old grandson Daniel Reilly.

He said: “Daniel is a massive fan and he plays with United boys so he’s United through and through.

“We’ve both got season tickets and I take him to the home games where he likes to shout the team on.”

Self-employed telephone engineer and Dundee fan John Powrie, 41, will be popping into the Stobswell Bar before heading to the game.

He said: “The game is already a foregone conclusion – a win for Dundee.”

Meanwhile, Tickety Boo’s in the city centre is expecting a busy night.

A spokesman said: “We have been taking on extra staff most Fridays and we will definitely have someone extra this Friday.

© Google

“We know it will be a busy night, that’s for sure.”