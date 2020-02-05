City man missing for almost a month is found safe and well, say police in Tayside

A man reported missing in Perth almost a month ago has been found safe and well, police have said.
Mark Milne had been missing from the city since January 10.
A police spokesman said today: “Mark Milne, who had been missing from Perth since January 10, has been traced safe and well.
“Thanks to everyone who shared and retweeted our appeal, and to those who called in with info.”
