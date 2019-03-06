City lives up to its ‘Sunny Dundee’ name with most Scottish winter sunshine

Dundee has strengthened its claim as Scotland’s sunniest city after officially recording more winter sun than the rest of the country.

Figures published by the James Hutton Institute, which monitors the city’s weather from its base in Invergowrie, show Dundee enjoyed 220.8 hours of sunshine between December and February.

It is the third-sunniest winter in Dundee since JHI began recording local weather data in 1954.

The JHI report also found that this winter was Dundee’s driest since 1963.

Only 81.3mm of rain fell over the course of the season, short only of the record of 61.3mm.

However, while it was sunny and dry, winter as a whole was characteristically cold, with a daily average of 4C.

Despite this, earlier suggestions by the Met Office that February was set to be one of the warmest on record have been confirmed by the weather stations at Invergowrie.

The daily average temperature last month was 5.2C – the ninth highest on record – and the highest recorded figure was 14.8C, on February 22.

Weather data from national forecaster the Met Office shows that Dundee outshone the rest of Scotland during winter.

On average, Scots enjoyed 144.1 hours of sunshine throughout the season – a third less than that enjoyed by Dundonians.

However, the Met Office has warned of variable conditions in the days ahead, following on from Storm Freya at the weekend.

Scattered rainfall was expected for most of today, becoming heavier tomorrow, with gustier winds tomorrow and Thursday.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs of about 7C and lows of 3C for most of the week.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “While the latter part of February had a spring-like feel to it, for many as we head into the start of meteorological spring we are seeing a change in the weather.

“The rest of the week will be largely unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather, but some fair weather and sunshine in places too.”