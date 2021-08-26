City limits: Test your Dundee knowledge with our Past Times quiz

Think you know your Dundee trivia from way back when to more recent times? Are local boozers and long-lost city streets your subject of choice? Or maybe you just fancy testing your knowledge of your home town.

Well, if so, we have the perfect thing: the first instalment of our weekly Dundee Past Times trivia quiz.

There are 10 questions all about Dundee – from local music and football to how the streets of the city have changed over the past decades.

The answers are at the bottom so, if you are going to take this seriously, make sure there is no wayward scrolling!

And make sure you let us know how you got on.

As we all know, Dundee’s streets are ever changing but can you tell me what street this image from 1956 was taken on?

2. Tommy Gemmell managed Dundee FC from 1973-1977 but which of his former Lisbon Lions team-mates did he bring to Dens Park for a short-lived spell in 1977?

3. Dundee rockers The View have released five studio albums since their formation in 2005 but which song from their debut album Hats off to the Buskers was named Best Track of the Year at the 2007 NME Awards?

4. I am sure many of our readers recognise the interior of this venue in a shot that was taken in 1981; however, how many of those familiar with the Kings Street bar can remember its name?

5. Goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who played in the 1970 World Cup for England, had a short spell with Dundee United in 1979. The ex-Chelsea number one had retired to the Isle of Mull before being talked into playing football again. While on the island, though, which job did he land?

6. The High School of Dundee has seen many famous faces pass through its doors before they gained fame or notoriety but do you know who was sent to the school to study in 1288? Hint: He also killed his first Englishman in the city and escaped dressed as a woman.

7. The naughty Bash Street Kids first appeared in the Beano way back in 1954, but their comic strip was introduced under a different name. Can you remember what the original name was?

8. Dundee’s iconic trams were the main mode of transport around the city for many locals throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries. Many would like to see the tracks reinstated and trams once again on our streets, but what date did Dundee’s last tram leave from Maryfield to Lochee?

9. In 1832 the first-ever wireless radio broadcast was transmitted from the City of Discovery, but what was the chap’s name who managed the feat?

10. The Law is arguably Dundee’s most iconic landmark but which venue was almost erected at the hill’s summit during the planning stages before the First World War? Hint: It has been situated in Balgay Park since 1935.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t scroll any further if you don’t want to see the answers.

Answers