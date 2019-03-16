City Islamic leader says New Zealand killings could happen anywhere – ‘Dundee included’

One of Dundee’s Islamic leaders has warned the killings in New Zealand could happen anywhere in the world – “Dundee included”.

Sarwar Rathor, of the Scottish Islamic Culture Centre in Dura Street, condemned the killings and said the city was praying for those affected by the carnage.

He added: “What has happened in New Zealand is madness.

“We are extremely upset at the shootings in Christchurch and condemn this action completely.

“The thoughts and prayers of all Dundee Muslims are with all those who have been affected.

“There is also concern here in Dundee among the Muslim community that this kind of incident could affect anyone at any time.

“For very many years we have lived happily side by side with the local community but we have to be aware that this type of thing is happening all over the world and can come to any city, Dundee included.

“We will continue to work hard to be a part of the community and to welcome people to our mosques.”

Mr Rathor said that local Muslims were taking part in special prayers for those affected and would be supporting each other through this crisis.

His statement comes as Police Scotland have stepped up patrols at mosques throughout the country.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are monitoring events in New Zealand closely and send our condolences to all those affected.

“We benefit from having strong and cohesive communities in Scotland. We stand together with all our communities and partners here and overseas, and will continue to work with them to counter the threat no matter where it comes from.

“There is no intelligence to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland.

“Today we will be stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves.

“As ever we would urge the public to get in touch to report anything suspicious by calling the confidential anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency by calling 999.”

Jenny Marra MSP said: “The horror of the terrorist attack in New Zealand to which we have woken this morning echoes across the globe. From all those who strive for peace among all faiths, religions and nationalities it demands a response. To all our Muslim sisters and brothers across the city, the Dundee Labour Party sends our love and solidarity.

“An attack on our Muslim brothers and sisters is an attack on us all. There will be fear and grieving in your hearts and it is vital that you know that your fellow Dundonians are grieving with you.”