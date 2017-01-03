Dundee has the highest rate of assaults in Scotland, new data has revealed.

There were more than 2,300 common assaults in the city in 2015/16, according to the Scottish Public Health Observatory.

That works out at a rate of 155 crimes per 10,000 people — the highest in the country — beating the likes of Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The rate of common assaults in Angus was also above the Scottish average, as was Fife — but Perth and Kinross was significantly lower.

Meanwhile, Dundee was second only to Glasgow in the rate of breaches of the peace recorded by police.

And there were more than 1,800 vandalisms in the city last year, a rate of 122 per 10,000 people — the third-worst in Scotland behind Glasgow and Clackmannanshire.

In addition, Dundee was above the Scottish average for serious assaults and attempted murders, with 128 recorded last year.

By head of population, it makes Dundee the fifth-worst area behind Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Glasgow.

Councillor Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee, said the statistics had come as a “surprise” to him.

Mr Ross said he would be meeting with Tayside’s top police officer, Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson, to discuss issues surrounding safety in the city. He said: “We will all be working together to make sure Dundee is a safe place going forward.

“Around the country crime rates are at their lowest levels in 30 years. I don’t think there is any need for alarm.

“The police in Dundee do a great job and we will be working hard together to make sure these statistics come down.

“One of the things that will be happening next year is the official launch of the community policing initiative, which I think will help people feel more safe in their areas.

“Another is the rollout of the new city centre team, which I think will make a big difference.

“There are challenges for us as a committee but we are committed to making Dundee a safer place than it currently is.

“There are a lot of people doing great work throughout the city — from the police to community organisations.”