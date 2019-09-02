City foodbank manager ‘gobsmacked’ at 70% rise in use over past year

The project co-ordinator at Perth Foodbank was left “absolutely gobsmacked” when she realised food distributed to children in the so-called affluent Fair City has shot up by 70% in the past year.

Foodbank founder Mike Archibald had intimated that he was “concerned” by the rise in families seeking food for their kids and, when co-ordinator Eleanor Kelleher checked the most recent figures, the increase was made clear.

Perth Foodbank has been running for about eight years, and Mike said: “More and more folk are coming along stating they need food for their children.

© Supplied

“In fact, we are seeing more people coming along than ever before.

“When we started this we thought things would get better as time went on.

“Instead, it’s getting worse.

“This time last year we had 11 tons of food in stock. Now it is just under half of that.

“It’s not just working-class folk who are coming, but middle-class too.”

Eleanor added: “The demand for kids’ food was 70% up on last year.

“This is very worrying. I don’t know why this figure has shot up but it has.

“I think maybe that Universal Credit has a lot to do with it.

“With people not getting their benefits until, say, a certain part of the month, that money has to stretch until their next payment.”

For more information about the foodbank, visit the organisation’s Facebook page.