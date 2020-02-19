Dundee couple George and Jessie celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Dundee couple has celebrated 60 years of marriage after being wed in the city back in 1960.

George and Jessie McInally celebrated their diamond anniversary with their family on February 6 and remembered their first meeting fondly.

Jessie, 80, said: “We met at the Palais when I was just 17.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Back in that time there was no dancing on a Sunday you just went along to watch people sing and grabbed a seat where you could find one.

“That is when George started talking to me and we went on our first date either to the pictures or to the dancing, it is so long ago I can’t quite remember.

“From then on we were an item and we were engaged within 18 months.”

© Supplied

When asked if the engagement was a surprise George added jokingly: “Well it was a surprise to me.”

When talking to the couple you can tell why this marriage has lasted so long, the cheeky pair were constantly making each other laugh, even if it was at the other’s expense.

Jessie joked: “Oh it feels like much longer than 60 years, I could have done three times in the jail.”

With George, 81, adding: “I didn’t even think we would last two weeks.”

However, the marriage at Chalmers Church certainly did last – even if there was some trouble on the big day.

Jessie said: “It was a fine wedding and everything went well except the minister forgot to collect our wedding banns so we lived in sin for a couple of days.”

© Supplied

Jessie then exclaimed: “Not that anything happened!”

George added: “The minister, Reverend Alex Farrow said he would pick up the banns for us as a favour but he forgot on the wedding day, it was all sorted about a week later though.”

The wedding was attended by about 28 guests, which Jessie says was normal for the time.

“In those days you couldn’t afford big weddings so we only had a small amount of guests.

“I picked my dress from a shop in town where Patisserie Valerie now is, I saw it and instantly thought I like that one.

“It only cost about £76 I think but that was a lot in those days.”

© Supplied

The reception was held at the F and K Halls.

Jessie was joined by her big sister Margaret who acted as her bridesmaid and George’s best man was pal David Kendall.

George and Jessie went on to welcome daughter Susan in 1961 with son Stephen being born in 1964 and third child Alison being born in 1965.

They now also have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

© DC Thomson

When asked how they think they have lasted this long the couple agreed that being cheeky to each other, honesty and agreeing to disagree definitely helped their marriage.

Jessie added: “What I have always said is he is Mr Right but I am Mrs Always Right.”