City councillors charged up and ready to go with £420k investment in electric vehicle infrastructure

City councillors are charged up and ready to go as they look set to announce £420,000 of investment in electric vehicle infrastructure in Dundee.

Charging points at council facilities to boost the local authority’s growing electric fleet plus a tender to install on-street “pop-up” chargers at five sites will be discussed by the city development committee on Monday.

Mark Flynn, committee convener, said: “As we increasingly replace obsolete and outmoded fossil-fuel driven parts of the fleet with electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes the charging network has to be there to keep up with the greater demand.

“These new charge points and the experimental on street pop-ups will keep Dundee at the forefront of low and zero-emission vehicle use and innovative technology which benefits us all by delivering cleaner air for the city.”

Swarco UK is recommended for £305,5000 worth of work to install infrastructure at Clepington Road and Caird Park depots as well as Claverhouse Industrial Estate.

Tayside Contracts has been recommended as the successful bidder for the pop-up chargers at Yarrow Terrace, Blackness Road, Dudhope Street, Findale Street and South Victoria Dock Road – at a cost of £113,000.

If the tenders are approved by the committee on Monday, it is estimated the work will be completed by March 2021.